Πάλι Greek Statistics;

Του Δημήτρη Γκιόκα

Η Κομισιόν στη μελέτη που δημοσίευσε προχθές αναφέρει πως η Ελλάδα ενδεχομένως παραποιεί τα οικονομικά της στοιχεία, διατηρώντας διπλά βιβλία.

Πιο συγκεκριμένα, τονίζει πως περίπου €550 εκατ. (0,3% του ΑΕΠ) δίνονται ως επιχορήγηση σε ελλειμματικούς δημόσιους οργανισμούς, αλλά δεν εμφανίζονται στον προϋπολογισμό του 2019, καθώς κατηγοριοποιούνται ως επενδύσεις εκτός γενικής κυβέρνησης. Τα χρήματα αυτά δεν αφορούν ασφαλώς καμία επένδυση, αφού πηγαίνουν για να καλύψουν ταμειακές τρύπες των οργανισμών.

Γενικότερα, το Εθνικό Σκέλος του Προγράμματος Δημοσίων Επενδύσεων δεν ακολουθεί τους κανόνες και τις διαδικασίες εκτέλεσης έργων και δράσεων, όπως συμβαίνει με το συγχρηματοδοτούμενο από την ΕΕ σκέλος των επενδύσεων. Ούτε η κοστολόγηση γίνεται από το Γενικό Λογιστήριο του Κράτους.

Επίσης, η Κομισιόν σημειώνει ένα άλλο εξίσου συγκλονιστικό στοιχείο. Πως οι κρατικές δαπάνες εμφανίζονται πολύ κατώτερες του προϋπολογισμού, γιατί πολύ απλά οι προβλέψεις γίνονται με αυθαίρετο τρόπο από τα αρμόδια υπουργεία χωρίς την εποπτεία του γενικού λογιστηρίου του κράτους. Ασφαλώς, τα υπουργεία φουσκώνουν τον προϋπολογισμό για να δείχνουν πως κάνουν εξοικονόμηση εξόδων!

Αν ευσταθούν τα παραπάνω, τότε είναι ξεκάθαρο πως η κυβέρνηση επέλεξε να κρύψει κάτω από το χαλί ένα σημαντικό ποσό δαπανών, ώστε να εμφανίσει υπερπλεόνασμα και να μοιράσει προεκλογικά επιδόματα και παροχές.

Με αυτό τον τρόπο όμως υποσκάπτει την αξιοπιστία της χώρας και δημιουργεί ερωτηματικά για τη φερεγγυότητα των ελληνικών οικονομικών στοιχείων. Εν όψει των διαπραγματεύσεων για τη μελλοντική ελάφρυνση φόρων και εισφορών, το τελευταίο που επιθυμούμε είναι να επανέλθει ο όρος GREEK STATISTICS.

Παρατίθενται παρακάτω τα σχετικά αποσπάσματα της έκθεσης:

A large proportion of the overachievement is due to continued under-execution of spending ceilings, notably on public investment. As analysed in Box 3.1, the main drivers of the over-performance were lower-than-expected investment expenditure, consumption and social expenditure. For the most part, the under-execution of expenditure arises due to budget ceilings being set above the actual spending capacity of individual budgetary units and underlines the need for realistic estimates of costs of new policies and proper assessments of the state of play on major spending projects underpinning the ceilings. These issues have occurred for a number of years. The European institutions are supporting the authorities to address the reasons for the underspending by further improving the budget preparation process, enhancing the capacity of the General Accounting Office to properly scrutinise budget proposals of the main general government entities, and to establish a unified approach to budgetary planning by transferring responsibility for the setting of investment spending targets to the General Accounting Office.

Given the underlying causes, the over-achievement of the primary surplus target in 2018 is not carried over to 2019 in the fiscal projections of the European institutions. In line with standard practices applied to all Member States, the fiscal projections prepared by the European institutions traditionally assume full execution of the budget ceilings, for a number of reasons. As mentioned above, the underspending recorded in the past years is largely due to an overstatement of budget ceilings, rather than objective reasons outside the control of the authorities. Secondly, anticipating underspending and the resulting fiscal space in the projections could lead to double booking of expenditure. Such practice would decrease the transparency of the budgetary framework and pose risks to reaching the fiscal targets either because the initial budget ceilings are used fully or because the authorities adopt additional one-off or permanent fiscal measures throughout the year.

The Greek authorities incorporate the underspending observed in previous years in their fiscal projections with balance-improving effects of 0.3% and 0.2% of GDP in 2019 and 2020, respectively. In operational terms, this change was implemented through a re-assignment of part of the expenditure previously foreseen for investment outside general government to grants to state-owned enterprises, without adjusting the spending ceilings of the investment budget. Since the authorities assume these grants will not be used by the state-owned enterprises for additional investment, this accounting operation has a balance-improving effect in their projections. The European institutions have not received adequate information neither on the nature nor on the specific recipients of the additional grants, and have therefore not reflected this in their projection



* Ο κ. Δημήτρης Γκιόκας, είναι Οικονομολόγος, CFA, στέλεχος επιχειρήσεων, διδάσκων Οικονομικά στην Altium Training