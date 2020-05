Live η ψηφιακή εκδήλωση του American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce με θέμα: "Greek Industry & the New Growth Model: Necessary Reforms"

The Covid 19 crisis has revealed timeless weaknesses in Greece’s production model. Combined with the country’s low competitiveness, which significantly determines how easily our economy can adapt to future global demands, it emerges the necessity for new policy measures to highlight and enhance new productive axes that will contribute catalytically to the Greek economy growth.



One of the sectors that should play a key role in the new production model of Greece is the industrial sector. In this context, the American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce is launching a discussion on the role the industry could play in the future. What industry do we want? What is the role of technology, research and education in the new model of industry? What the role of the State should be? Can Greece have heavy industry and what type? What structural changes need to be made?

Δείτε περισσότερα εδώ