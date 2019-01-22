Αποκλειστική Συνεργασία Forbes Αποκλειστική Συνεργασία Αποκλειστική Συνεργασία BloombergView Αποκλειστική Συνεργασία
ΓΕΝΙΚΟΣ ΔΕΙΚΤΗΣ: 17:19 630,17 +1,76 +10,90  Τζίρος: 61,11 εκ

Συνεχης ενημερωση

    FORBES

    Τρίτη, 22-Ιαν-2019 17:35

    Οι Υποψηφιότητες για τα Όσκαρ 2019: H ταινία "The Favourite" του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου υποψήφια σε δέκα κατηγορίες

    • Εκτύπωση
    • Αποθήκευση
    • Αποστολή με email
    • Προσθήκη στη λίστα ανάγνωσης
    • Μεγαλύτερο μέγεθος κειμένου
    • Μικρότερο μέγεθος κειμένου
    Οι Υποψηφιότητες για τα Όσκαρ 2019: H ταινία &quot;The Favourite&quot; του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου υποψήφια σε δέκα κατηγορίες

    Της Natalie Robehmed 

    Μπορεί τα βραβεία της Ακαδημίας να μην προσελκύουν πολλούς τηλεθεατές αλλά τα φετινά Όσκαρ πρόκειται να τιμήσουν δημοφιλείς ταινίες όπως το Black Panther και αυτό ίσως και να προσελκύσει περισσότερο κοινό.

    Η Αμερικανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογράφου ανακοίνωσε σήμερα τις υποψηφιότητες για τη 91η Τελετή Όσκαρ. Τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες συγκεντρώνουν δύο ταινίες το "The Favourite" και το "Roma" και συγκεκριμένα η κάθε μία από τις παραπάνω ταινίες είναι υποψήφια για 10 βραβεία. 

    Ακολουθεί το σκηνοθετικό ντεμπούτο του Bradley Cooper, η ταινία "A star is Born" στην οποία πρωταγωνιστεί ο ίδιος και η Lady Gaga. Η συγκεκριμένη ταινία είναι υποψήφια σε οκτώ κατηγορίες συμπεριλαμβανομένων των βραβείων καλύτερου και καλύτερης ηθοποιού. 

    Η "Βlack Panther" κατέχει επτά υποψηφιότητες συμπεριλαμβανομένης αυτής της Καλύτερης Ταινίας. Πρόκειται για την πρώτη ταινία που προέρχεται από κόμικς και διεκδικεί το συγκεκριμένο Όσκαρ και μία από τις κορυφαίες ταινίας της συγκεκριμένης κατηγορίας. 

    Το ABC θα μεταδώσει την 91η βραδιά των Όσκαρ ζωντανά την Κυριακή 24 Φεβρουαρίου. 

    Οι υποψηφιότητες: 

    Καλύτερη Ταινία
    Black Panther
    BlacKkKlansman 
    Bohemian Rhapsody
    The Favourite
    Green Book
    Roma
    A Star Is Born 
    Vice 


    Α΄ Αντρικός Ρόλος
    Christian Bale, Vice
    Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
    Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
    Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
    Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

    Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
    Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
    Glenn Close, The Wife
    Olivia Colman, The Favourite
    Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
    Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

    Β' Αντρικός Ρόλος 
    Mahershala Ali, Green Book
    Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
    Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
    Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
    Sam Rockwell, Vice

    B' Γυναικείος Ρόλος 
    Amy Adams, Vice
    Marina de Tavira, Roma
    Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
    Emma Stone, The Favourite
    Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

    Καλύτερη ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων 
    Incredibles 2
    Isle of Dogs
    Mirai
    Ralph Breaks The Internet
    Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

    Φωτογραφία
    Cold War
    The Favourite
    Never Look Away
    Roma
    A Star Is Born

    Κοστούμια 
    The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
    Black Panther
    The Favourite
    Mary Poppins Returns
    Mary Queen of Scots

    Σκηνοθεσία
    Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
    Paweł Pawlikowski, Cold War
    Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
    Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
    Adam McKay, Vice

    Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ
    Free Solo
    Hale County This Morning, This Evening
    Minding the Gap
    Of Fathers and Sons
    RBG

    Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους 
    Black Sheep
    End Game
    Lifeboat
    A Night at The Garden
    Period. End of Sentence.

    Μοντάζ
    BlacKkKlansman
    Bohemian Rhapsody
    The Favourite
    Green Book
    Vice

    Ξενόγλωσση ταινία
    Capernaum
    Cold War
    Never Looks Away
    Roma
    Shoplifters

    Μακιγιάζ και Κομμώσεις 
    Border
    Mary Queen of Scots
    Vice
    Μουσική
    Black Panther
    BlacKkKlansman
    If Beale Street Could Talk
    Isle of Dogs
    Mary Poppins Returns

    Τραγούδι
    "All The Stars," Black Panther
    "I'll Fight," RBG
    "The Place Where Lost Things Go," Mary Poppins Returns
    "Shallow," A Star Is Born
    "When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings," The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

    Καλλιτεχνική Διεύθυνση
    Black Panther
    The Favourite
    First Man
    Mary Poppins Returns
    Roma

    Καλύτερη animated ταινία μικρού μήκους
    Animal Behaviour
    Bao
    Late Afternoon
    One Small Step
    Weekends

    Καλύτερη ταινία μικρού μήκους
    Detainment
    Fauve
    Marguerite
    Mother
    Skin

    Μοντάζ ήχου
    Black Panther
    Bohemian Rhapsody
    First Man
    A Quiet Place
    Roma

    Μίξη Ήχου 
    Black Panther
    Bohemian Rhapsody
    First Man
    Roma
    A Star Is Born

    Οπτικά εφέ
    Avengers: Infinity War
    Christopher Robin
    First Man
    Ready Player One
    Solo: A Star Wars Story

    Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο 
    The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
    BlacKkKlansman
    Can You Ever Forgive Me?
    If Beale Street Could Talk
    A Star Is Born

    Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο 
    The Favourite
    First Reformed
    Green Book
    Roma
    Vice
     

    ΣΑΣ ΑΡΕΣΕ ΤΟ ΑΡΘΡΟ;

    Forbes 100+ The Greek List

    ΣΧΕΤΙΚΑ ΑΡΘΡΑ

    To Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens ένα από τα σημαντικότερα νέα ξενοδοχεία του 2019 στον κόσμο
    17:44 22/01

    To Four Seasons Astir Palace Hotel Athens ένα από τα σημαντικότερα νέα ξενοδοχεία του 2019 στον κόσμο

    Το ξενοδοχείο της Αθηναϊκής Ριβιέρας στη λίστα του Forbes με τα πιο πολυαναμενόμενα λανσαρίσματα του 2019.

    Η Κίνα αξίζει να έχει ισχυρότερη φωνή στο ΔΝΤ από την Αμερική και την Ιαπωνία
    11:55 22/01

    Η Κίνα αξίζει να έχει ισχυρότερη φωνή στο ΔΝΤ από την Αμερική και την Ιαπωνία

    Η Κίνα ενισχύει εδώ και χρόνια το ρόλο της στην παγκόσμια οικονομία, αλλά όχι στις τάξεις οργανισμών όπως το ΔΝΤ, που εξακολουθούν να κυριαρχούνται από τις ΗΠΑ και την Ιαπωνία.

    Η Thomas Cook, η Fosun Tourism και το μεγαλόπνοο σχέδιο της κατασκευής δύο ξενοδοχείων στην Κίνα
    17:42 21/01

    Η Thomas Cook, η Fosun Tourism και το μεγαλόπνοο σχέδιο της κατασκευής δύο ξενοδοχείων στην Κίνα

    H Thomas Cook Group θα συνεργαστεί με την Fosun Tourism Group για να ανοίξει δύο ξενοδοχεία στην Κίνα, σύμφωνα με ανακοίνωση των εταιρειών την Κυριακή. H κατασκευή των ξενοδοχείων θα γίνει από την...

    H Apple αποκάλυψε κατά λάθος ένα ριζικά νέο iPhone
    16:18 21/01

    H Apple αποκάλυψε κατά λάθος ένα ριζικά νέο iPhone

    Τα λίγα τελευταία χρόνια, οι πιο ενδιαφέρουσες διαρροές έχουν προέλθει "τυχαία" από την Apple, και πρόκειται για κάτι που συμβαίνει πολύ συχνά για να είναι σύμπτωση...

    Η επίσημη και η ανεπίσημη εξήγηση για τις απολύσεις της Tesla
    10:24 21/01

    Η επίσημη και η ανεπίσημη εξήγηση για τις απολύσεις της Tesla

    Γιατί μια ταχέως αναπτυσσόμενη εταιρεία όπως η Tesla θα απομακρύνει το 7% του εργατικού της δυναμικού; Υπάρχει επίσημη και ανεπίσημη απάντηση.

    Το μεγαλύτερο πρόβλημα μεταξύ Κίνας και ΗΠΑ δεν είναι ο εμπορικός πόλεμος
    14:58 20/01

    Το μεγαλύτερο πρόβλημα μεταξύ Κίνας και ΗΠΑ δεν είναι ο εμπορικός πόλεμος

    Αλλά ο αυξανόμενος ανταγωνισμός στη Νότια Σινική Θάλασσα και στην Αφρική, που θα μπορούσε να οδηγήσει σε στρατιωτικές αντιπαραθέσεις μεταξύ των δύο κρατών.

    Πέθανε, 94 ετών, ο πλουσιότερος επιχειρηματίας των Φιλιππίνων
    13:18 20/01

    Πέθανε, 94 ετών, ο πλουσιότερος επιχειρηματίας των Φιλιππίνων

    Ο Henry Sy έχτισε μια τεράστια επιχειρηματική αυτοκρατορία στο λιανικό εμπόριο, στην ακίνητη περιουσία και τις τράπεζες.

    Αποχώρησε ο CEO από το startup Verb Surgical της Alphabet
    14:30 19/01

    Αποχώρησε ο CEO από το startup Verb Surgical της Alphabet

    Η Verb Surgical αναπτύσσει μια πλατφόρμα ρομποτικής χειρουργικής για ιατρικές επεμβάσεις.

    Πάνος Ισµαήλος: Γεννηµένος Νικητής
    10:05 19/01

    Πάνος Ισµαήλος: Γεννηµένος Νικητής

    Ο Πάνος Ισµαήλος είναι µόλις 26 ετών, αλλά έχει καταφέρει να βάλει τη σφραγίδα του στον χώρο του αυτοκινήτου όσο ελάχιστοι στην ηλικία του. "Ο παγκόσµιος χάρτης ήδη αλλάζει και αναµένεται στα επόµενα ...

    Ο Αμερικανός ράπερ Snoop Dog επενδύει στην σουηδική Klarna των 2,5 δισ. δολ.
    17:33 18/01

    Ο Αμερικανός ράπερ Snoop Dog επενδύει στην σουηδική Klarna των 2,5 δισ. δολ.

    O σουηδικός κολοσσός της fintech είδε μια μάλλον απροσδόκητη προσθήκη στη λίστα των μετόχων της.

    Ο Jack Bogle απεβίωσε στα 89 - ιδού η πολύτιμη συμβουλή του
    12:15 18/01

    Ο Jack Bogle απεβίωσε στα 89 - ιδού η πολύτιμη συμβουλή του

    Ο Jack Bogle, ιδρυτής της Vanguard Group που καινοτόμησε με την ιδέα των επενδύσεων χαμηλού κόστους και με τα index funds, απεβίωσε. Οι ιδέες του έχουν γίνει ο ακρογωνιαίος λίθος της επενδυτικής...

    Forbes: Οι καλύτερες και οι χειρότερες τράπεζες της Αμερικής το 2019
    17:17 17/01

    Forbes: Οι καλύτερες και οι χειρότερες τράπεζες της Αμερικής το 2019

    Οι αμερικανικές τράπεζες έσπασαν κάθε ρεκόρ το 2018 με τρία διαδοχικά τρίμηνα ιστορικής κερδοφορίας. Ποιες από αυτές ξεχώρισαν έχοντας τους καλύτερους ποιοτικούς δείκτες.

    Η Gina Rinehart παραμένει στο Νο 1 της λίστας με τους πλουσιότερους Αυστραλούς
    13:42 17/01

    Η Gina Rinehart παραμένει στο Νο 1 της λίστας με τους πλουσιότερους Αυστραλούς

    Οι μεγιστάνες της λίστας του Forbes με τους πλουσιότερους ανθρώπους της Αυστραλίας είχαν μικτές επιδόσεις το τελευταίο έτος καθώς κάποιοι είδαν τις περιουσίες τους να διογκώνονται και άλλοι να...

    Η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη μετατρέπει ένα drone σε πλατφόρμα πολλαπλών χρήσεων
    09:49 17/01

    Η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη μετατρέπει ένα drone σε πλατφόρμα πολλαπλών χρήσεων

    Η ελληνική εταιρεία AiRFLOW βλέπει το drone ως εργαλείο πολλών παράλληλων αποστολών.

    Forbes: Πλουσιότερος κατά 1 δισ. δολ. από τα Χριστούγεννα ο ιδρυτής του Netflix Reed Hastings
    15:32 16/01

    Forbes: Πλουσιότερος κατά 1 δισ. δολ. από τα Χριστούγεννα ο ιδρυτής του Netflix Reed Hastings

    To Netflix αύξησε τις τιμές των συνδρομών του -μεταξύ 13% και 18%.

    Jeff Bezos

    Jeff Bezos

    136,1 δισ. $

    -3.910,3 εκ. $

    Bill Gates

    Bill Gates

    95,8 δισ. $

    -587,5 εκ. $

    Warren Buffett

    Warren Buffett

    82,9 δισ. $

    -1.312,0 εκ. $

    Bernard Arnault

    Bernard Arnault

    68,4 δισ. $

    +943,9 εκ. $

    Carlos Slim Helu

    Carlos Slim Helu

    64,4 δισ. $

    -478,5 εκ. $

    ΠΕΡΙΣΣΟΤΕΡΑ

    Capital Tax

    Εικόνα

     

     