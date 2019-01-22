Τρίτη, 22-Ιαν-2019 17:35
Οι Υποψηφιότητες για τα Όσκαρ 2019: H ταινία "The Favourite" του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου υποψήφια σε δέκα κατηγορίες
Της Natalie Robehmed
Μπορεί τα βραβεία της Ακαδημίας να μην προσελκύουν πολλούς τηλεθεατές αλλά τα φετινά Όσκαρ πρόκειται να τιμήσουν δημοφιλείς ταινίες όπως το Black Panther και αυτό ίσως και να προσελκύσει περισσότερο κοινό.
Η Αμερικανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογράφου ανακοίνωσε σήμερα τις υποψηφιότητες για τη 91η Τελετή Όσκαρ. Τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες συγκεντρώνουν δύο ταινίες το "The Favourite" και το "Roma" και συγκεκριμένα η κάθε μία από τις παραπάνω ταινίες είναι υποψήφια για 10 βραβεία.
Ακολουθεί το σκηνοθετικό ντεμπούτο του Bradley Cooper, η ταινία "A star is Born" στην οποία πρωταγωνιστεί ο ίδιος και η Lady Gaga. Η συγκεκριμένη ταινία είναι υποψήφια σε οκτώ κατηγορίες συμπεριλαμβανομένων των βραβείων καλύτερου και καλύτερης ηθοποιού.
Η "Βlack Panther" κατέχει επτά υποψηφιότητες συμπεριλαμβανομένης αυτής της Καλύτερης Ταινίας. Πρόκειται για την πρώτη ταινία που προέρχεται από κόμικς και διεκδικεί το συγκεκριμένο Όσκαρ και μία από τις κορυφαίες ταινίας της συγκεκριμένης κατηγορίας.
Το ABC θα μεταδώσει την 91η βραδιά των Όσκαρ ζωντανά την Κυριακή 24 Φεβρουαρίου.
Οι υποψηφιότητες:
Καλύτερη Ταινία
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Vice
Α΄ Αντρικός Ρόλος
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Β' Αντρικός Ρόλος
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
B' Γυναικείος Ρόλος
Amy Adams, Vice
Marina de Tavira, Roma
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Καλύτερη ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks The Internet
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Φωτογραφία
Cold War
The Favourite
Never Look Away
Roma
A Star Is Born
Κοστούμια
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Black Panther
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Σκηνοθεσία
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Paweł Pawlikowski, Cold War
Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
Alfonso Cuarón, Roma
Adam McKay, Vice
Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at The Garden
Period. End of Sentence.
Μοντάζ
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Vice
Ξενόγλωσση ταινία
Capernaum
Cold War
Never Looks Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Μακιγιάζ και Κομμώσεις
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Μουσική
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Τραγούδι
"All The Stars," Black Panther
"I'll Fight," RBG
"The Place Where Lost Things Go," Mary Poppins Returns
"Shallow," A Star Is Born
"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings," The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
Καλλιτεχνική Διεύθυνση
Black Panther
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Καλύτερη animated ταινία μικρού μήκους
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Καλύτερη ταινία μικρού μήκους
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Μοντάζ ήχου
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
A Quiet Place
Roma
Μίξη Ήχου
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star Is Born
Οπτικά εφέ
Avengers: Infinity War
Christopher Robin
First Man
Ready Player One
Solo: A Star Wars Story
Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο
The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Roma
Vice