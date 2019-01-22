Οι Υποψηφιότητες για τα Όσκαρ 2019: H ταινία "The Favourite" του Γιώργου Λάνθιμου υποψήφια σε δέκα κατηγορίες

Της Natalie Robehmed

Μπορεί τα βραβεία της Ακαδημίας να μην προσελκύουν πολλούς τηλεθεατές αλλά τα φετινά Όσκαρ πρόκειται να τιμήσουν δημοφιλείς ταινίες όπως το Black Panther και αυτό ίσως και να προσελκύσει περισσότερο κοινό.

Η Αμερικανική Ακαδημία Κινηματογράφου ανακοίνωσε σήμερα τις υποψηφιότητες για τη 91η Τελετή Όσκαρ. Τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες συγκεντρώνουν δύο ταινίες το "The Favourite" και το "Roma" και συγκεκριμένα η κάθε μία από τις παραπάνω ταινίες είναι υποψήφια για 10 βραβεία.

Ακολουθεί το σκηνοθετικό ντεμπούτο του Bradley Cooper, η ταινία "A star is Born" στην οποία πρωταγωνιστεί ο ίδιος και η Lady Gaga. Η συγκεκριμένη ταινία είναι υποψήφια σε οκτώ κατηγορίες συμπεριλαμβανομένων των βραβείων καλύτερου και καλύτερης ηθοποιού.

Η "Βlack Panther" κατέχει επτά υποψηφιότητες συμπεριλαμβανομένης αυτής της Καλύτερης Ταινίας. Πρόκειται για την πρώτη ταινία που προέρχεται από κόμικς και διεκδικεί το συγκεκριμένο Όσκαρ και μία από τις κορυφαίες ταινίας της συγκεκριμένης κατηγορίας.

Το ABC θα μεταδώσει την 91η βραδιά των Όσκαρ ζωντανά την Κυριακή 24 Φεβρουαρίου.

Οι υποψηφιότητες:

Καλύτερη Ταινία

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice



Α΄ Αντρικός Ρόλος

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Α' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Glenn Close, The Wife

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Β' Αντρικός Ρόλος

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

B' Γυναικείος Ρόλος

Amy Adams, Vice

Marina de Tavira, Roma

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Καλύτερη ταινία κινουμένων σχεδίων

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks The Internet

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Φωτογραφία

Cold War

The Favourite

Never Look Away

Roma

A Star Is Born

Κοστούμια

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Black Panther

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Σκηνοθεσία

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Paweł Pawlikowski, Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Adam McKay, Vice

Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ

Free Solo

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Minding the Gap

Of Fathers and Sons

RBG

Καλύτερο Ντοκιμαντέρ μικρού μήκους

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at The Garden

Period. End of Sentence.

Μοντάζ

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book

Vice

Ξενόγλωσση ταινία

Capernaum

Cold War

Never Looks Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Μακιγιάζ και Κομμώσεις

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice

Μουσική

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

Τραγούδι

"All The Stars," Black Panther

"I'll Fight," RBG

"The Place Where Lost Things Go," Mary Poppins Returns

"Shallow," A Star Is Born

"When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings," The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

Καλλιτεχνική Διεύθυνση

Black Panther

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Καλύτερη animated ταινία μικρού μήκους

Animal Behaviour

Bao

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Καλύτερη ταινία μικρού μήκους

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin

Μοντάζ ήχου

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

A Quiet Place

Roma

Μίξη Ήχου

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Roma

A Star Is Born

Οπτικά εφέ

Avengers: Infinity War

Christopher Robin

First Man

Ready Player One

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Διασκευασμένο Σενάριο

The Ballad Of Buster Scruggs

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Πρωτότυπο Σενάριο

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Roma

Vice

